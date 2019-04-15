Firefighters in Paris have ruled out dropping water from the air to fight the enormous blaze in Notre Dame Cathedral.

The world-famous cathedral, which was built in 1160, was engulfed in flames after the fire broke out about 4.50am (NZT) on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump tweeted "So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral! Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!"

The Directorate General of Civil Security quickly shut down the idea, saying an air-drop of this type could destroy the building entirely.

About 400 firefighters are working around the building, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

"We are more efficient inside," General Jean-Claude Gallet, commander of the Paris fire brigade said.

The fire, which spread extremely fast, took hold in the attic of the cathedral, firefighters said.

The fire brigade say they are "not sure" if the blaze can be stopped.