Striking images taken by photographers around the globe have been honoured in the 2019 World Press Photo Competition.

The images include shots taken at the forefront of breaking news events — including the crackdown at the Mexican/American border, and the fall-out at the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul after the disappearance and killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi — wildlife and sporting crowds.

General News, singles by Chris McGrath. Press clamours in Turkey after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Photo / AP

The competition is the world's largest contest for professional press photographers, photojournalists and documentary photographers. This year's contest saw entries from 5034 photographers from 126 countries.

The World Press Photo Exhibition will be at Smith & Caughey's on Auckland's Queen St from June 29-July 28. We display a selection of category winners, photos via AP.

Advertisement

Sports, stories by Forough Alaei. Fans at the Iran v Japan AFC Champions League Cup match in Tehran. Photo / AP

General News, stories by Lorenzo Tugnoli. A woman begs outside a grocery store in Azzan, Yemen. Photo / AP

Contemporary Issues, singles by Diana Markosian. The community celebrates as Pura turns 15 in Havana, Cuba. Photo / AP