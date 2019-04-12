Julian Assange's mother has accused Theresa May of using her son's "thuggish" arrest to divert attention from "her Brexit dog's breakfast".

Christine Assange launched her attack on the Prime Minister after Mrs May welcomed the the WikiLeaks founder's arrest after almost seven years of self-confinement inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Mrs Assange, who pledged to "fight like hell" to clear her son's name, tweeted: "Theresa May trying to divert attention away from her Brexit dog's breakfast by cheering on the thuggish, brutal, unlawful arrest of my courageous, tortured multi-award winning journalist son Julian!"

Speaking in the Commons yesterday, Mrs May declared Assange's arrest showed "no one is above the law" in Britain.

Mrs Assange's tweet was one of many she has posted in the wake of her son's forcible removal from the Ecuadorian embassy, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Addressing Ecuador's president, Lenin Moreno, she tweeted: "Shame on you @Lenin £Moreno! May the Ecuadorean people seek vengeance upon you, you dirty, deceitful, rotten traitor!

"May the face of my suffering son haunt your sleepless nights.. And may your soul writhe forever in torturous Purgatory as you have tortured my beloved son!""

Assange was taken to Westminster Magistrates' Court after his removal from the embassy on Thursday.

District Judge Michael Snow described his behaviour as "that of a narcissist who cannot get beyond his own selfish interests".

His mother tweeted: "UK judge should NOT be making statements like this! This is (a) rubbish Legal process!"

Earlier today, Mrs Assange issued a plea to police, prison officers and court staff in another tweet.

She said her son had been "detained without charge", "deprived of fresh air, exercise and sun" and "denied proper medical/dental care" for several years.

She also claimed he had been "isolated/tortured" for a year.

"Please be patient, gentle & kind to him," she tweeted.