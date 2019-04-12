A woman crashed and completely destroyed her car on Wednesday in New York after seeing a spider, police said.

The woman, who has not been named, reportedly saw the spider on the front seat, "panicked and crashed", police said.

She totalled her car and reportedly suffered a leg injury.

Police took to Facebook to talk about the incident and give a warning to arachnophobic drivers.

"We know that it is easier for some drivers than others," they said. "But PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place."

"Lives depend on it."

Facebook users understood and sympathised with the woman.

"For safety measures should probably burn the car too," someone commented. "Just to make sure it's really dead."