European Union leaders today offered Britain a delay to its EU departure date until Halloween.

Leaders of the 27 remaining EU member states met for more than six hours before agreeing to postpone Brexit until October 31, two officials said.

European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed in a tweet that an extension had been agreed to, but he did not disclose the date.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who had sought a delay only until June 30, still has to agree to the offer.

EU leaders spent a long dinner meeting wrangling over whether to save Britain from a precipitous and potentially calamitous Brexit, or to give the foot-dragging departing nation a shove over the edge.

May pleaded with them at an emergency summit to delay Britain's exit, due on Saturday, until June 30 while the UK sorts out the mess that Brexit has become.

Some were sympathetic, but French President Emmanuel Macron struck a warning note.

"Nothing is decided," Macron said, insisting on "clarity" from May about what Britain wants.

"What's indispensable is that nothing should compromise the European project in the months to come," he said.

May believes that a June 30 deadline is enough time for Britain's Parliament to ratify a Brexit deal and pass the legislation needed for a smooth Brexit.

But British MPs have rejected her divorce deal three times, and attempts to forge a compromise with her political opponents have yet to bear fruit.

May spoke to the 27 EU leaders for just over an hour, before they met for dinner without her to decide Britain's fate.

In contrast to some testy recent summits, there were signs of warmth and even humour.

May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were filmed laughing over a tablet bearing an image showing the two of them speaking to their respective Parliaments wearing similar blue jackets.



- AP