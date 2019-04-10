Britain's biggest lottery winners have announced they are to "divorce amicably", eight years after scooping a £161 million ($311 million) EuroMillions jackpot.

Chris and Colin Weir also confirmed in a statement that they had been living apart "for some time".

The couple from Largs, Ayrshire, have been married for 38 years and have two grown-up children, the Daily Telegraph report.

A statement issued to the Scottish Sun said: "It is with deep regret that Chris and Colin confirm they have been living apart for some time and intend to divorce amicably. There will be no further comment." Sources said the couple had been living apart for nearly a year.

Weir, 71, a former TV cameraman, and his 62-year-old wife, a former psychiatric nurse, made the Sunday Times Rich List with their win in 2011.

He was reported to have signed over a £3 million mansion in Troon, Ayrshire, to his wife last year while he bought a £1.5 million seafront property nearby.

They donated £3.5 million to the Yes Scotland campaign ahead of the 2014 independence referendum, and have given £4.5 million to the SNP, with the party repaying £1 million given as a loan.

They set up The Weir Charitable Trust in 2013, to help small community groups, and made a donation to a community football club in their local Largs.

The couple also put £1 million into Partick Thistle Football Club, which led to the youth set-up being rebranded the Thistle Weir Youth Academy and a section of the Firhill Stadium being named the Colin Weir Stand.

The Weirs also gave £30,000 to cerebral palsy sufferer Skye Swinton of Cheltenham, who was then three, to help her walk.

The Daily Mail reports the couple aren't the only Lotto winners to eventually divorce.

Les and Samantha Scadding, who won £45.5 million in 2009, divorced in 2013 and Adrian and Gillian Bayford, who won £148 million in 2012, split just a year later.

Gillian Bayford also said that she has not spoken to her family for nearly a year, despite giving them £20 million , the Daily Mail reported.

Jason and Victoria Jones had been married for only a month when they won £2.3 million in 2004. The pair announced they were to divorce.

Gareth and Catherine Bull, who netted £40.6 million on a EuroMillions jackpot in 2012 are separated.