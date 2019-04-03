As mourners gather for the funeral on the University of South Carolina student who was killed after she mistakenly entered a car thinking it was her Uber, her boyfriend has revealed he was phone tracking her location and knew something was wrong the night she was attacked.

Hundreds of mourners packed a temple in New Jersey for the funeral of a college student who authorities say mistakenly got into the wrong car and was kidnapped and killed in South Carolina.

Mourners depart after funeral services for Samantha Josephson at at Congregation Beth Chaim in West Windsor, New Jersey. Photo / AP

Services for Samantha Josephson were held on Wednesday at Congregation Beth Chaim in West Windsor. Josephson, 21, was from nearby Robbinsville and attended the University of South Carolina.

Josephson ordered an Uber ride early Friday (US time) but mistakenly got into a similar car driven by Nathaniel David Rowland, 24, authorities said. They allege that he killed Josephson and dumped her body.

Josephson had spent the night with friends at Columbia's Five Points bar district, authorities said. She got separated from the group, so she called an Uber to take her home around 1.30am Friday.

The first dark car Josephson went up to was not her ride, her father, Seymour Josephson said. So she jumped into a second similar looking car, he said, adding that the vehicle's child safety locks were on.

After Josephson got into Rowland's car, he attacked her, causing numerous wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot with a sharp object, according to arrest warrants and the coroner's report. The documents didn't say what was used to attack her.

Two men console each other before funeral services for Samantha Josephson. Photo / AP

CCTV footage shows Josephson on her phone before being picked up. Photo / File

Josephson's blood and cellphone were found in his car the next night when he was arrested two blocks from Five Points, authorities said.

Josephson's body was found in Clarendon County, about 105km from Columbia, police said.

“I was on the phone tracking her to make sure she got home safely and immediately knew there something wrong.”- Greg, Samantha Josephson’s boyfriend @6abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/ccR3TUR2yS — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) April 3, 2019

At a candlelight vigil for Josephson, boyfriend Greg Corbishley broke down as he addressed the crowd in Robbinsville, New Jersey, saying Samantha was the "love of my life".

"I was on the phone tracking her to make sure she got home safely and immediately knew there was something that was wrong," he said according to WPVI.

"Unfortunately I was two and a half hours away. I'd do anything to go back," he added.

He went on to thank the friends and family who gathered at the event.

"I see why she loved you all you guys so much," he said during the emotional vigil.

"I saw myself 10 years from now coming back to this place with her," he added.

HEART WRENCHING, raw emotion from Samantha Josephson’s father at his daughter’s vigil in Robbinsville, NJ tonight @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/KBs5xavWYV — jennifer joyce (@JenniJoyceTV) April 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Rowland skipped a first court appearance, and records don't show if he has a lawyer. He's charged with kidnapping and murder.

Josephson is seen in family photos with her parents. Photo / Supplied

Nathaniel David Rowland. Photo / AP

In the wake of Josephson's death, a bill has been introduced in the South Carolina Legislature to require Uber and Lyft drivers to have illuminated signs.

