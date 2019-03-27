British Prime Minister Theresa May has told Tory MPs she is prepared to step down for the next phase of Brexit negotiations in a bid to win support of Eurosceptics for her deal.

The Prime Minister told a packed 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MP: "I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party.

She added: "I know there is a desire for a new approach – and new leadership – in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations – and I won't stand in the way of that."

"I know some people are worried that if you vote for the Withdrawal Agreement, I will take that as a mandate to rush on into phase two without the debate we need to have. I won't – I hear what you are saying."

Advertisement

It came as the Government's hopes of holding a third meaningful vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal have been thrown into chaos after John Bercow issued a fresh warning.

The Commons Speaker said earlier this month that he would only allow another vote on the deal if it had been substantially changed since the last time it was rejected by MPs.

Bercow today warned the Government he still expected that "test of change" to be met as he also cautioned ministers against trying to find a procedural loophole to get around his ruling.

Downing Street had been targeting Saturday this week to potentially hold the third vote on the deal after a number of senior Tory Brexiteers appeared to soften their opposition to the Prime Minister's agreement.

But Bercow told the House of Commons: "I understand that the Government may be thinking of bringing meaningful vote three before the House either tomorrow or even Friday if the House opts to sit that day.

"Therefore in order that there should be no misunderstanding I wish to make clear that I do expect the Government to meet the test of change.

"They should not seek to circumvent my ruling by means of tabling either a notwithstanding motion or a paving motion.

"The table office has been instructed that no such motions shall be accepted."

Bercow's intervention came as he announced the alternative Brexit options to the Prime Minister's deal which he had chosen for MPs to vote on this morning NZT.

The Commons Speaker selected eight plans for MPs to choose from as part of the "indicative votes" process.

Those options include a second referendum and a number of different plans which would result in a softer Brexit than the one set out in May's deal.

Tory MPs have been given a free vote on the options after Mrs May moved to avert a potential wave of ministerial resignations.

May had been warned that "north of a dozen" Remain-backing ministers would quit if they were whipped to vote against potential Brexit alternatives.

The Government has now confirmed that MPs will be able to vote according to their conscience - but Cabinet ministers will be expected to abstain.

- Daily Telegraph

Theresa May's exit timetable looks something like this*:



27th May: Leadership contest begins in earnest



28th June: PM goes to G20 in Osaka, Japan, for her final international summit



10th July: New Conservative leader is in place



* All hinges on her deal going through... — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) March 27, 2019



Quitting after it passes would mean May would have achieved her objective of Brexit, but wouldn't then have to stay in control for the long negotiations with the EU over Britain's relationship with the bloc.

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg commented on Twitter: "May becomes another Tory leader whose time in office is cut short by party's anguish and division over Europe".

May has battled to keep the Conservative Party's pro-Brexit and pro-Remain factions together throughout the process. Her Government has also been reliant on support from the Northern Ireland DUP to maintain control.

More to come

Maybe decision tonight was inevitable - but PM’s senior colleagues didn’t know what she was going to do, even late this afternoon — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 27, 2019

Here is May’s full statement to the ‘22. “I have heard very clearly the mood of the party” pic.twitter.com/voQE3lo03D — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) March 27, 2019

So Downing Street source confirms that the leadership election will begin on 22 May, if MPs support the prime minister's deal in third meaningful vote and Brexit happens on that timetable. It is a commitment that there will be "new leadership for phase two" of negotiations... — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 27, 2019

"I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party. I know there is a desire for a new approach – and new leadership – in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations – and I won’t stand in the way of that."https://t.co/eXyJmfMGDh — Stuart Millar (@stuartmillar159) March 27, 2019

Pm's plan is to go when phase one complete of brexit - so IF deal gets thro, tory leadership contest some time around May — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 27, 2019

Senior Tory MP on colleagues now saying they will back the PM's Brexit deal after she announced she'll quit once it's over the line: "Well that just sums them up." — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) March 27, 2019

May’s announcement she’ll quit if her deal passes makes many of the indicative votes totally pointless: a new PM would not feel bound by the political declaration, so only the withdrawal agreement matters. — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) March 27, 2019

If she keeps her promise, which her record renders far from certain, then she’ll emulate Cameron & leave others to clear up her mess. Brexiters will blunder about for a bit, revivifying various unicorn myths, blind to reality & their own epic inadequacies.

And then chaos.

Again. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 27, 2019

I could very well see a Prime Minister Boris Johnson doing another 180 degree turn and selling ERGers down the river for a Soft Brexit if it is electorally expedient for him to do so — Alexander Clarkson (@APHClarkson) March 27, 2019