An Islamist terror cell poised to cause carnage using guns and a large vehicle was foiled yesterday in a series of raids by German police.

More than 200 elite officers arrested ten men around Frankfurt in an operation that prevented an attack "at the last second", detectives said. Prosecutors revealed they had uncovered a plot for an "Islamist terrorist attack", using firearms and the vehicle, with the goal of killing as many 'non-believers' as possible.

Several of the suspects, aged 20 to 42, were German citizens. The main suspects were twins, aged 31, while a younger man, 21, was also thought to be heavily involved in the planning.

Authorities seized 20,000 euros in cash, several knives, small amounts of drugs and numerous documents and electronic devices.Germany is on the alert following several jihadist attacks in recent years.