Five mosques in Birmingham have been targeted in a string of violent attacks after having their windows were smashed with sledgehammers, prompting a counter-terror investigation.

West Midlands Police said it was yet to establish a motive for the attacks, which are believed to be linked, as it confirmed that officers from its Counter Terrorism Unit had opened an investigation.

The attacks come just days after Sajid Javid, the Home Secretary, announced that mosques are set to share in a multimillion pound government cash injection to boost security after the New Zealand terror attack in which 50 people died.

He pledged cash to provide protective security at places of worship, including mosques, and said the money would double to £1.6million (NZ$3 million) in the next year.

Advertisement

He also pledged a new £5million (NZ$9.5 million) fund for security training after calls by the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) for increased funding amid a rise in far-Right attacks in England, some of which are alleged to have been inspired by the killings of worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand last week.

The mosque on Birchfield Road, Birmingham, with its windows apparently smashed with a sledgehammer. Photo / AP

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said that officers were called to reports of a man smashing windows with a sledgehammer on Birchfield Road at 02:30 on Thursday.

Officers were then alerted to a similar attack in Erdington about 45 minutes later, with more in Aston and Perry Barr reported. Another on Albert Road was struck at 10:00am. One of the attacks is understood to have taken place at a Muslim girls' school.

Chief Constable Dave Thompson said: "Since the tragic events in Christchurch, New Zealand, officers and staff from West Midlands Police have been working closely with our faith partners across the region to offer reassurance and support at mosques, churches and places of prayer.

"At the moment we don't know the motive for last night's attacks.

"What I can say is that the force and the Counter Terrorism Unit are working side-by-side to find whoever is responsible."

Thompson added: "At difficult times like this, it is incredibly important that everyone unites against those who seek to create discord, uncertainty and fear in our communities."

Deputy chief constable, Louisa Rolfe, said that "incidents of vandalism in a concentrated area" and police were alerted by worshippers at the first mosque when it was attacked.

The mosque on Witton Road, Birmingham, also had it's windows apparently smashed with a sledgehammer. Photo / AP

The other attacks were discovered by officers who were already on increase patrols around the are after last week's terror attack in New Zealand.

Rolfe said that that officers would be continuing to follow "dedicated patrol plans to cover mosques particularly increased numbers at times of prayer. We are now looking at putting some additional officers in, paying overtime and putting additional budget behind it",

She said she did not know whether it was lone attacker behind the vandalism but said "that was a possibility" and added that while officers did not have a motive, police were treating that attacks as a "hate crime", adding: "People will draw their own conclusions. These are five places very visibly associated with the Muslim faith. They are places of prayer and worship and therefore our assumption is that the motive has been to create fear in those communities."

The force have asked anyone with information to come forward.

An MCB spokesman said: "It is shocking to see how someone has chosen to use a sledgehammer to attack mosques and even a Muslim girls' school. This comes after many Muslim institutions feel vulnerable following the horrific massacre in New Zealand.

"We will be reiterating our messages of vigilance and resilience to mosques up and down the country, and hope police forces and the government not only recognise the level of threat across the country, but work with Muslim groups to help tackle Islamophobia wherever it takes place."

This article originally appeared on the Daily Telegraph.