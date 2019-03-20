The teenager who egged Australian senator Fraser Anning has been released without charge, according to his lawyer.

Egg Boy William Connolly rose to fame after smashing an egg on Anning's head after the Senator made comments blaming Muslims for the Christchurch terror attack.

Connolly's lawyer Peter Gordon told 9 News there was "no indication" charges would be laid against the teen.

Egg Boy was interviewed by police but has since been released.

"But obviously, police have got a job to do," Gordon said.

"To use Will's own words, the police have been awesome."

Fraser Anning strikes back.

Gordon also confirmed his client would not pursue legal action against the Senator or his supporters who put him in a headlock.

Egg Boy confirmed he will donate the money from a crowdfunding campaign to the victims of the Christchurch attacks.

Australian Greens are attempting to suspend Anning from Parliament until the election.