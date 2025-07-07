Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Vehicle checks and drones will monitor refugees as relations between the neighbours deteriorate

Daily Telegraph UK
3 mins to read

Poland will deploy 5000 soldiers to its borders to stop Germany from sending back failed asylum seekers.

Warsaw’s general staff said the units would be stationed at the borders of Germany and Lithuania from tomorrow to check vehicles for refugees. Surveillance drones operated by the Polish Air Force may also

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World