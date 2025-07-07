Advertisement
Texas flood tragedy - family missing, one rescued after river sweeps campsite

By Edgar Sandoval
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Joe Chavarria searches through rubble at a campsite near where five of his family members disappeared when the Guadalupe River flooded in Kerrville, Texas. Only one family member, a 22-year-old cousin, Devyn Smith, has been found alive, desperately clinging to a tree. Photo / Jordan Vonderhaar, the New York Times

Hailey Chavarria sat outside a church providing shelter for survivors of the Fourth of July flash flood, and for families like hers who had rushed to Kerrville, Texas, seeking loved ones they had lost touch with.

For Chavarria, 28, a teacher from Austin, the wait has been agonising.

