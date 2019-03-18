"Egg Boy" is going to donate most of the money raised for him towards the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Seventeen-year-old Will Connolly, who refers to himself as the "Egg Boy", cracked a raw egg over disgraced Australian politician Fraser Anning's head.

The egging came after Anning made victim-blaming comments in the wake of Christchurch mosque shootings.

Seventeen-year-old Will Connolly, who refers to himself as the "Egg Boy", cracked a raw egg over disgraced Australian politician Fraser Anning's head.

After the incident, where the Senator punched him and some men held him in a chokehold, "Egg Boy" was arrested.

Advertisement

This prompted the creation of a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his legal fees (and more eggs), which has so far raised close to $42,000.

However, the person who created the page said Connolly had got in touch with him and said that "he is committed to sending a majority of the money to the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attacks".

After Connolly was released without being charged, he spoke out on Twitter.

Australia has a new fearless hero, EggBoy.

He destroys fascist politicians just cracking eggs#eggboy #EggBoyHero #EggBoyForPM pic.twitter.com/9SfndHzDsI — Bruce Bitmunsch (@BrausHunter) March 17, 2019

"Don't egg politicians. You get tackled by 30 bogans at the same time," he said in a video. "I learnt the hard way."

He also revealed on Twitter that: "This was the moment I felt so proud to exists as a human being. Let me inform all you guys, Muslims are not terrorists and terrorism has no religion. All those who consider Muslims a terrorist community have empty heads like Anning."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the first time on Sunday joined the public condemnation of Anning.

Asked by a journalist what she thought of Anning's comments, she replied simply: "They're a disgrace."