A man has driven his car into the gates of a mosque in Queensland shouting offensive words through the driver's side window at the worshippers inside the building.

A statement from Queensland police said the man was arrested overnight after allegedly driving his car along Neville Street and pulling into the driveway of Baitul Masroor Mosque.

He drove his car into the closed front gates causing minor damage to the gates, reports news.com.au.

"The man allegedly then shouted offensive words through the open drivers window towards the people inside, before driving home where he was located by police," the statement read.

Police have arrested a man after he drove his car into the gates of a place of worship at Stockleigh overnight.https://t.co/a9ZbPjSEua pic.twitter.com/4UZ9VxbiXT — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) March 17, 2019

The 23-year-old man, from Brown Plains, a suburb of Logan City, was initially stopped by police on Saturday afternoon for a drug test, for which he tested positive.

The man was issued with a 24-hour driver's license suspension and issued with a notice to appear in court for one count of driving a vehicle whilst relevant drug is present.

But once he was released from police custody, he returned to his car and drove straight to the mosque.

He then drove home where police arrested the man and charged himwith wilful damage, committing public nuisance and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.