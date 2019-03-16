Senator Fraser Anning has been egged in Melbourne which saw protestors and supporters of the controversial identity clash in wild scenes.

It came as Prime Minister Scott Morrison slammed the Queensland Senator in the wake of the fatal Christchurch mosque massacre.

Senator Anning had earlier been widely condemned for his "disgusting" comments after he released a media statement yesterday afternoon, in which he said the attacks highlighted the "growing fear over an increasing Muslim presence" in Australian and New Zealand communities.

He went on to claim the real cause of the bloodshed that's left at least 49 people dead is New Zealand's immigration policy.

At the event in Moorabbin, on Saturday, a man can be seen smashing an egg over the senator's head as he was speaking at a press conference. The man was filming on his phone as he smashed the egg on top of Mr Anning's head.

A shocked Mr Anning slapped the man's face in response before a fight broke out.



The man was held down and questioned by officials before being led away by police.

Senator Fraser Anning has just been egged while speaking to the media in Melbourne. The young man who did it was led away by police @abcnews pic.twitter.com/Osm2TWupcG — Damian McIver (@mciver_d) March 16, 2019

UPDATE: A teenage boy has egged controversial Senator Fraser Anning, midway through a press conference at his Melbourne appearance... the Senator responded by hitting him in the head.. and the boy was then tackled to the ground and held before police arrived. @7NewsMelbourne — Kristy Mayr (@KristyMayr7) March 16, 2019

"I am utterly opposed to any form of violence within our community, and I totally condemn

the actions of the gunman," Senator Anning said.

"However, while this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence.

"As always, left-wing politicians and the media will rush to claim that the causes of today's shootings lie with gun laws or those who hold nationalist views but this is all clichéd nonsense.

"The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place."

Queensland Senator Fraser Anning. Photo / Supplied

Senator Anning went on to say that while Muslims may have been victims of attacks, he claimed they were also perpetrators. and blamed deaths on "the entire religion of Islam". "It is the religious equivalent of fascism," he said.

He ended with a passage from the bible and said those who followed a violent religion that called on them to murder "cannot be too surprised when someone takes them at their word and responds in kind".

While evidence of him sharing that statement has been removed from his social media counts he tweeted:

Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence? — Senator Fraser Anning (@fraser_anning) March 15, 2019

A media adviser for Senator Anning told news.com.au yesterday there had been no backlash to the statement, but it only took minutes for social media to blow up in outrage.

Among the criticism was a rebuke by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who described the statement as "disgusting".

"I want to absolutely and completely denounce the statements made from Senator Anning

in all of the comments that he has made in his conflation of this horrendous terror attack with issues on immigration and Islamic faith," Mr Morrison said in a press conference on Saturday.

"These comments are appalling and ugly and have no place in Australia and he should be frankly ashamed of himself.

"It's not somerthing my government assosicates with or any one would seek to associate with."

Mr Morrison said the government will lead a motion of censure against Senator Anning in parliament.

"Parliament, I'm sure, will express a very clear view about what he's had to say," Mr Morrison said.

"The remarks by Senator Fraser Anning blaming the murderous attacks by a violent, right-wing, extremist terrorist in New Zealand on immigration are disgusting.

"Those views have no place in Australia, let alone the Australian Parliament."

Labor Opposition Leader Bill Shorten also slammed the "obscure" Senator.

"While families in Christchurch mourn for loved ones they've lost, an obscure Australian Senator saw this act of terrorism and tragedy as an opportunity to blame the murder victims," Mr Shorten said.

"He deserves the contempt and condemnation of decent people everywhere. He does not speak for our parliament or our country."

On Sky News, political journalist Kieran Gilbert said someone with those views did not belong in parliament.

"I find him absolutely disgraceful," Gilbert said. "It's disgusting."

British journalist Piers Morgan also lashed Senator Anning, saying he felt "blind fury" at the remarks.

New Zealand, like Australia, is home to people from all faiths, cultures and backgrounds. There is absolutely no place in either of our countries for the hatred and intolerance that has bred this extremist, terrorist violence and we condemn it. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 15, 2019

Are you f*cking kidding me???? This guy is an Australian senator? SHAME on you @fraser_anning.

I hope your fellow Australians respond to this disgusting statement with the same blind fury I am feeling. pic.twitter.com/W2XuX3fWkZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2019

Does anyone still dispute the link between @fraser_anning and blunt-ugly, revolting, vulgarity? — Roman Quaedvlieg (@quaedvliegs) March 15, 2019

Fraser Anning so desperate for publicity he exploits a moment of deep trauma to raise his hate. Disgusting #auspol — PatriciaKarvelas (@PatsKarvelas) March 15, 2019

I'm not going to repeat what Fraser Anning put out except to say that I cannot conceive how his puny, impoverished, bitter, nasty wormhead works. — Tory Shepherd (@ToryShepherd) March 15, 2019

Fraser Anning should be expelled from the Senate forthwith. No ifs no buts. A disgrace to the country. — Antfarmer (@antfarmer) March 15, 2019

Never has our democracy been so debased as it is by the presence of that piece of human garbage Fraser Anning in our Senate. What he’s tweeted in the last fifteen minutes is almost beyond belief — Martin Pakula (@MartinPakulaMP) March 15, 2019

Many chose not to share the statement at all.

"No, but we do see the link between certain senators and violence," wrote one man on Twitter.

"Please don't do this today. Show some dignity and compassion. You might find you like it."

Another wrote: "Fraser Anning is a bad person in his heart. Just a nasty, ugly waste of human life."

Queenslanders said they were "disgusted" the politician represented their state.

"You are just appalling," wrote another.

Others who supported his sentiment were also slammed.

And the worse person on the internet award goes to… https://t.co/WWSY65HsHY — Dee Madigan (@deemadigan) March 15, 2019

Following the backlash, Senator Anning has continued to defend his comments.

In another tweet he doubled down saying Friday was not an "excuse" to forget lives lost to "Islamic terrorist attacks".