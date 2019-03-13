This is the moment a woman believed to have been shot dead stuns crime scene investigators when she suddenly starts moving as they prepare to take her body to the morgue.

Carmen Andrea Mendez, 33, had been lying motionless for about an hour after she was shot in the street in the city of Cali in the western Colombian department of Valle del Cauca.

White-suited forensic police officers were collecting evidence at the crime scene when smartphone footage, shot by an eyewitness, captured her moving her hand.

The cops, who had been placing markers around her body before supposedly taking it to the morgue, also noticed and rushed to her side.

Advertisement

State health secretary Nelson Sinisterra said the police officers had assumed she was dead but had not bothered to check for vital signs of life.

This is the moment a woman believed to have been shot dead stuns crime scene investigators when she suddenly starts moving as they prepare to take her body to the morgue. Photo / Australscope

He said Ms Mendez had been rushed to the city's Primitivo Iglesias Hospital where she was being treated by doctors who described her condition as stable.

Mr Sinisterra said: "A bullet had brushed the right side of her chest and she had been shot in the leg. She is undergoing tests but so far we have not found anything more serious."

Police are investigating the incident which happened in the El Rodeo area of Cali.

They are waiting to interview the injured woman in the hope she can tell them who shot her.