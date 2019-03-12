The murder of an enemy of Vladimir Putin was made to look like a "trashy suicide", his daughter has said as she speaks publicly for the first time.

Natalia Glushkova found the body of her father Nikolai Glushkov, the former Aeroflot deputy director, in his London home a year ago and police have yet to identify any suspects.

In a series of interviews to mark the anniversary, Glushkova said it had all the hallmarks of a targeted hit, with no sign of a break-in and no noise from his normally protective large ridgeback dog.

Glushkov, right-hand man to the late oligarch Boris Berezovsky and a friend of assassinated Alexander Litvinenko, was killed exactly a week after the Novichok poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury by agents from Russia's military intelligence unit.

"I could see some traces of physical harm done to him. The picture was so trashy," Glushkova told the Guardian.

"It looked like a cheap set-up of a suicide. My father was a kind soul, always positive, and a very refined person. I had never seen any sort of depression in him."

The Metropolitan Police have revealed that he was strangled and have appealed for information to trace a Volkswagen van which was seen near his home in New Malden, south London, the day before his death on March 12 last year.

Glushkova believes that her father's murder and the poisoning of former Russian spy Skripal could be linked, pointing out: "Skripal's case was very loud. If you want something to go unnoticed you make a firework."

Glushkov had been due to attend the Commercial Court in London the day his body was found to defend himself against accusations of fraud at Aeorflot.

The 68-year-old businessman had fled Russia after the allegations were made and at a trial in absentia he was later convicted of stealing £87million from the airline and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Glushkova, who lives in London and has no intention to return to her homeland, last spoke to her father on March 11, when he was "fired up" and "confident" about the court case and she told him that she loved him and he should "stay brave".

When he did not answer his phone the following evening she went to his home and used her key to open the door and said she immediately knew he was dead.

She called emergency services and told them to inform the security services. Her clothes were tested for exposure to radiation.

Glushkova, who is in her 30s, said: "I still live with the same pictures and it's hard. It's hard to remember ... what you've seen on that day, rather than him smiling.

"It's something you can never imagine. It's something you see in the movies. And you can never believe it is something that can actually be, not filmed, but rather happen in life ... We all, I guess, think that it will never happen to us, and when it does it hurts a lot.

"I don't think it's even possible to describe all the feelings and emotions that go through your system when something like this happens."

No arrests have been made since Scotland Yard launched a murder probe four days after the businessman's body was found.

Glushkova, who is "haunted" by her father's death, said it was "literally devastating" to not know what happened as she urged people to "care and spend time with the ones they love, as much as they can, and never think there is a tomorrow for somebody they care about".

Her father had made enemies in the Kremlin after clamping down on corruption at Aeroflot and had been arrested in Moscow shortly after Berezovsky, who had had financial control of the airline, fell out with Putin in 2000 and fled Russia.

Glushkov escaped prison in 2004 and was granted asylum in London where he became part of a close-knit circle of Putin critics.

Berezovsky was found hanged in the bathroom of his Surrey home in 2013, but Glushkov never accepted the official explanation that it was a suicide.

Detectives investigating Glushkov's murder have contacted more than 1800 witnesses, viewed 2200 hours of CCTV footage and collected 1200 exhibits during their investigation.

Commander Clarke Jarrett, head of the Met's counter-terrorism command, which is investigating the murder, said: "Mr Glushkov was murdered a year ago and we have made and continue to make extensive inquiries to establish the motive and identify anyone who may have been involved.

"We remain absolutely committed and determined to identify and bring those responsible for his murder to justice and I would urge anyone who may have information to contact us. Alternatively, you can contact the Crimestoppers charity, which is completely anonymous."