A paraglider in the Australia Capital Territory almost made a perfect landing — until he was unwittingly attacked by angry natives.

Jonathan Bishop was coming into land at Orroral Valley in Namadgi National Park, near Canberra when his GoPro camera filmed some curious kangaroos prancing over to him, 9 News reports.

On his way down, Bishop can be heard saying "Hey what's up Skip?" to the animals before the 35-year-old lands on the ground.

The abrupt kangaroo came running at Jonathan Bishop and immediately started belting into him before he landed. Photo / ViralHog

However, he soon realised that these territorial kangaroos were not there to say a friendly hello one as one of them takes a swipe at him.

"Hey f**k off, ahh f**k off! Go away!" he yells.

Luckily, the kangaroo didn't stick around after the first punch and it hopped away to join its fellow furry fighters.

Bishop told 10 daily that this was the first time he's encountered anything unexpected while trying to land on the tracking station.

Luckily for Jonathan Bishop, the kangaroo just laid into him with one strike before fleeing the opposite way. Photo / ViralHog

"I thought it was just being friendly to begin with," he said.

Although not visible in the footage, Bishop revealed that he tried to defend himself with his leg.

"I was frightened when it started attacking me. I didn't know if it would keep going or if it would just give me one swipe and leave me alone.

"My immediate reaction was 'oh jeez this could take a while'."

Luckily, the paraglider escaped with just a scratch on his arm.