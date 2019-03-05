The body of Sydney dentist Preethi Reddy has been found stuffed in a suitcase after the 32-year-old went missing on Sunday.

Police made the grim discovery when they found a suitcase containing the woman's remains inside her vehicle in a Kingsford laneway in Sydney's eastern suburbs just before 9.30pm last night.

Police had been searching for the western Sydney woman since her family reported her missing on Sunday.

Dr Reddy, a dentist from Penrith, had been attending a dental convention at St Leonards on Sydney's north shore over the weekend.

She drove her VW Golf, registration DFP 78P, throughout the weekend.

The last images police have gathered of Dr Reddy show she was in a McDonald's on George Street in the CBD about 2.15am Sunday, as Mardi Gras celebrations took over the city.

CCTV footage captured Reddy in a fast food restaurant on Sunday about 2.15am. Photo / Facebook

Inside the restaurant, footage shows Dr Reddy standing alone at the counter. She then left the restaurant and walked south through the city towards Market Street.

According to police, she last spoke with her family at about 11am Sunday, saying she planned to head home after having a late breakfast in Sydney.

She was reported missing to Nepean Police Area Command later that night after she failed to arrive home.

Her remains were found last night in Strachan Lane, just a few hundred metres from Anzac Parade and about 700 metres from the University of New South Wales.

Before her body was found, A Facebook Group called "Help find Preethi Reddy" had been set up by the family to assist the investigation.

In a statement, Sydney City Police Area Command said they were continuing to investigate the circumstances of her death, and anyone with information relating to the incident should come forward.