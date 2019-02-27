WARNING - DISTURBING CONTENT

A son has been arrested after allegedly killing his mother and dismembering her before sharing her body parts with his pet dog.

Alberto Sanchez Gomez, 26, made a startling confession to Spanish Police when they turned up to his family home in Madrid to inquire about his missing mother Soledad Gomez.

But when police took a look inside the property, they discovered her body parts chopped up in at least six large Tupperware containers.

According to police, Sanchez allegedly dismembered his mother after killing her, chopping her up into more than 1000 pieces before cooking parts of her body and tossing her organs into the bin.

Sanchez, a jobless former waiter, is expected to be charged with killing her, although police have not yet said how they believe he ended her life.

The first photos of Sanchez emerged today as former friends told local media how he had become a problem for his family after becoming addicted to drugs and spending time on a park bench opposite his home drinking with homeless people.

It is not yet clear what the mother did.

Police also claim Sanchez fed some of mother's body parts to his dog.

He was well-known to police after being arrested for domestic abuse against his mother.

Sanchez is currently undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

A spokesman for the National Police in Madrid, which released footage showing them taking the suspect into custody, said: "A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Madrid for allegedly dismembering his mum.

"Officers have found part of her remains in Tupperware storage containers.

"The victim had been missing for a month."

A neighbour told Spanish daily El Pais: "Many nights he'd be sitting on a bench in a little square near the flat till two in the morning.

"He seemed out of it as if he was on drugs. He wouldn't even realise you had gone past.

"He'd steal valuables from his mum and spend the cash on drugs."