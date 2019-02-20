An Amazon delivery driver has been found guilty of stealing a dog from a property where he was dropping off a package.

Levi Pislea, 22, was convicted of taking the 11 month-old miniature Schnauzer called Wilma while making a delivery at the home of Richard Guttfield in the village of Marsworth near Aylesbury, England, last April, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Mr Guttfield was devastated to discover his beloved pet missing from his garden and organised a huge search.

After realising he had received a parcel around the time his dog went missing he contacted Amazon to see if the driver had witnessed anything suspicious.

Pislea, who worked for an independent company which delivered packages for Amazon, denied going anywhere near the garden or seeing the dog.

But his manager was able to checked an app which tracked the driver's steps and showed that contrary to his claims he had walked around the outside of the house and garden.

When Pislea continued to deny having the dog, his manager went to his home address where he discovered Wilma.

Pislea claimed he had found the dog about a mile from the house, and did not realise it was the same one that his manager had asked him about.

But he was found guilty of stealing the dog following a trial at High Wycombe Magistrates' court.

He was given a 12 month community order and been ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work, as well as pay costs of £705.

District Crown Prosecutor for the CPS, Andrew Morgan said: "There was never any dispute that Pislea took the dog when he made his delivery, what's been demonstrated today is that he stole it rather than found it as he claimed.

"Pislea lied when he said he hadn't been near the garden where the dog was - a lie that was proven by the tracker data of his steps. And it is clear that the garden was secure, meaning the dog could not have got out on its own.

"Added to that, he denied any knowledge of the dog when he was directly asked about it, and made no effort to reunite it with its owner over the four days that it was in his possession; all of which indicated his intention to keep it."