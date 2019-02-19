The London schoolgirl who ran away to join Isis has indicated she is prepared to go to prison if she gets her wish to return to Britain.

Shamima Begum says she's still determined to come back from Syria despite knowing British authorities have the "option" to send her to jail.

In an interview with the BBC yesterday, while cradling a newborn baby, the teen was asked what she thought would happen on her return.

"My first priority is my son, obviously," she replied. "Because I don't know whether he'd be taken away from me or they'll let me keep him or give him to my family while the UK decides what to do with me. To put me in prison, to put me in a deradicalisation course ... I don't know."

Begum flew to the Middle East four years ago to join the Islamist terror group.

She married a Dutch-born fighter with whom she had three children. Her two eldest children have died, but she reportedly gave birth at a refugee camp in northeastern Syria at the weekend.

Since she was discovered, Begum has faced criticism for a lack of remorse, and an apparent reluctance to disavow Isis teachings.

When asked about the enslavement and rape of Yazidi women by jihadist fighters, she replied yesterday: "Shia do the same in Iraq." Later she likened the deaths of 22 innocent people in the terror attack on an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 to the "women and children" being bombed in Baghuz, where Isis fighters are making their last stand.

"I do feel that it's wrong that innocent people did get killed," she said. "I just want forgiveness really, from the UK," she added. "Everything I've been through, I didn't expect [that] ... I don't want to lose this baby as well."

She insisted she did not ask to be the subject of international media attention over her Isis move. "The poster girl thing was not my choice."