A grandfather and grandmother teamed up to fend off two men wearing clown masks who attempted to rob them with a machete.

Two men wearing clown masks pulled up alongside the couple sitting in their truck on their property in the early hours of February 1.

One of them, who was wearing a white mask, orange hair and a big red nosed approached the driver and held a machete to his throat shouting: "You're gonna give it up, or I'm gonna cut you," according to the police report.

According to the driver Joseph Nelson, the man demanded he gave them his truck.

"He reached his hand through the window, put it on my throat like this and I'm like 'Dude, you serious, you trying to rob me with a machete?'" he told ABC 13.

While the masked robbers were attempting to wrestle Nelson from the vehicle, his partner Aretha Cardinal who was in the passenger seat, snuck into the back of the truck and grabbed a kid's scooter to help defend themselves.

"Any weapon is good for me if I can get you off of me and my husband that's what I'm gonna do.

"So I used the scooter, broke it in half [and started swinging and hitting them]."

"Me and my husband held them down, you know, commence to beating them until the laws came." Photo / ABC 12

She also used the scooter to bust one of the windows of the attackers' car.

Her husband then wrestled the machete off the masked attacker before chasing them down the street with the very weapon they tried to use on him.

The couple's adult daughter called the police, who arrived just minutes later and arrested the suspects on the spot.

"It was really scary, but it was like, it was either us or them, you know, and not us. You not gonna steal no money. We ain't got no money," Cardinal told KRIV.

Jose Lugo and Luis Jimenez were charged with aggravated robbery. Photo / Galveston County Sheriff's Office

Jose Lugo and Luis Jimenez were charged with aggravated robbery.