The devastating Queensland floods have turned fatal after the bodies of two people were found in a Townsville drain.

The Townsville Bulletin reports the bodies are believed to be the two men reported missing early Monday morning.

Police had been searching for Hughie Morton, 21, and Troy Mathieson, 23, for the past two days after they were last seen entering floodwaters at Townsville Shopping Centre just before 4am Monday.

Two bodies have been discovered in a stormwater drain in Aitkenvale, Townsville. Photo / news.com.au

Floodwaters have receded slightly across Townsville today, allowing emergency services to search properly.

Crews are on the scene at Aitkenvale Library, only a block away from where the two men were last seen.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman would not confirm if paramedics had been called to the stormwater drain and referred inquiries to Queensland Police.

Police had been called to the shopping centre on Ross River Rd half an hour before after reports of an attempted break-in at Dan Murphy's.

"(The men) were involved in another police investigation," State Disaster Co-ordinator and police Deputy Commissioner Bob Gee said.

"I cannot confirm that any of them actually entered floodwaters."

The pair had not been located by Monday night, despite extensive inquiries with family and friends, and a search of floodwaters and the area has begun as a precaution, police say.

Hughie Morton and Troy Mathieson have been missing since Monday. Photo / news.com.au via Facebook

"There is a possibility that they have entered flowing water near the Dan Murphy's," Townsville Police District duty officer Ian Wilkie said in a press conference yesterday.

"Police are conducting inquiries attempting to locate those persons. If they have entered floodwaters we have concerns for their welfare."

In a Facebook post published last night, a member of the Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council said family was "worried sick" over the missing men.

"Last spotted at Dan Murphy's Aitkenvale … They were also seen swimming in the floods near Stocklands," the post read.

PRIME MINISTER VISITS TOWNSVILLE

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has arrived in the flood-ravaged region of far north Queensland to speak to locals and ride around with the Australian Army.

Mr Morrison was filmed touring the disaster zone earlier today, wearing a camouflage outfit typically worn by soldiers serving in the army.

The prime minister, who also spent time in Tasmania's bushfire disaster zone earlier this week, smiled at reporters as he drove past in the tank on his way to Townsville's army base.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Morrison said the government would be spending "tens of millions to support the local community get back up on their feet".

Earlier today, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk requested Category 3 assistance from the federal government, assistance Mr Morrison said "we are happy to provide".

"Every request being made of us, our answer is 'yes' and quickly," he said.

Yes, there is the physical loss, but there is also the mental shock. And just coming to terms with it, and we saw that first hand this morning and I'm pleased that we were able to provide some comfort, but I really want to thank the Defence Forces and emergency services personnel."

Mr Morrison was questioned on the record number of weather events Queensland has been lashed with recently and if he believed it related to climate change.

"My thinking is the support for Townsville people," the prime minister responded.

"I'm not engaging in broader policy debates today. I'm engaging in the needs of people here on the ground, people in evacuation centre. With some trepidation going back into their homes and finding what they're going to find. That's what I'm focused on today, not politics."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with locals and army officials. Photo / news.com.au

The prime minister encouraged any Queenslander affected by floods over the past week to contact Centrelink for immediate food assistance.

Locals are able to apply for an immediate $1000 payment to help them get back on their feet.

"The fact that people are safe today here in Townsville I think is an extraordinary achievement and something that the people of Townsville can pat themselves on the back on," Mr Morrison said.

"They've held together and they've kept each other safe."

Mr Morrison's previous decision to wear camouflage left some people scratching their heads and questioning why the PM opted for the uniform.

It's understood Mr Morrison was put in the uniform by army officials.

'WE'RE NOT THROUGH THIS YET'

Thousands of other people have been evacuated and hundreds of homes inundated by water.

An emergency alert was issued for Bluewater, Bluewater Park, Toolakea and Saunders Beach, northeast of Townsville, early on Tuesday morning.

Residents were advised to move to higher ground.

Townsville remains the hardest-hit area although floodwaters are affecting communities as far west as Mt Isa, in the state's interior.

The one-in-100-year deluge has caused catastrophic flooding as rivers and creeks burst their banks, spilling water through streets and consuming entire suburbs.

An army truck helps people in Aitkenvale, Townsville. Photo / news.com.au

The vigorous monsoon trough dumping the rain has begun moving south but it is unpredictable and dangerous conditions are expected to continue for at least the next 24 hours.

Queensland Police are warning locals not to become complacent with more water and potential for flash flooding expected.

Late on Monday, a severe weather warning remained in place from Ingham to Mackay, and west to Cloncurry, although lower than expected rainfall throughout Monday has eased conditions in Townsville.

Water levels in the Ross River Dam dropped to 211 per cent of capacity, down from 250 per cent earlier in the day.

Further heavy rainfall was likely to develop in the severe warning area today, however, with six-hourly rainfall totals of between 150mm and 200mm possible, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"Mackay could get some heavy falls over the next few days with some possibility of flooding," meteorologist Jess Gardner told AAP.

Inland, the rains have brought "tears of happiness" to the parched outback where drought conditions have brought many grazers to their knees.

Dry rivers were again flowing where a week ago it was just dust, Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell said.

"It is a great relief to the community. The old-timers always say the only way to break a drought is with a flood," he said.

— With Wires