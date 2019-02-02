North Queensland officials are predicting "catastrophic" record-breaking floods this weekend.

Officials are fearing totals of up to two metres of rainfall on a 700km-long stretch of coast from Cairns to Mackay.

Townsville sits at the centre of the massive downpour, with dozens of homes already swamped by floods, and schools and businesses forced to close.

More than 36,000 sandbags have been deployed around the area, with council crews filling about 10,000 of them as the flooding intensifies.



The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is warning communities in North Queensland that the heavy falls and flooding could last well into next week as the monsoon trough continues to influence weather across the tropics.

"A number of sites including Upper Bluewater (1230mm), Paluma (1181mm), Upper Black River (1034mm) and Woolshed (1008mm) have recorded more than a metre of rainfall over the past seven days," Queensland flood services manager Victoria Dodds said.

Townsville residents and soldiers deploy sandbags ahead of more heavy rain this weekend, with 2m feared for Cairns to Mackay. Photos / Getty Images

"A Major Flood Warning has been issued for the Ross and Bohle rivers where record flood levels are being recorded at Aplin Weir on the Ross River.

"Other areas of immediate concern include the Haughton River, south of Townsville, where we saw record flood levels reached at Major Creek earlier this morning."

The BOM noted a number of roads were impassable and swift-water rescue teams had been engaged where people had been forced to travel through floodwaters.

An Emergency Alert flood message had been issued for residents in areas adjacent to the Bohle River, Saunders Creek and Stoney Creek and including the suburbs Deeragun, Jensen and Burdell.

Queensland's flooded Daintree River reached a 118-year high this week. Emergency services reported rescuing 28 people from floodwaters in the past week.

"The vast bulk of the population will not have experienced this type of event in their lifetime," state disaster co-ordinator Bob Gee told reporters, referring to the extraordinary flooding.

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill described the torrential rain as a "one-in-100-year event" that had forced authorities to release water from the city dam. The water release would worsen flooding in low-lying suburbs, but would prevent the Ross River from breaking its banks.

The massive monsoonal deluge has caused landslips and flash flooding across the region over the past seven days. Homes and businesses have been destroyed as flash floods washed through streets sweeping away cars, equipment and livestock.



Townsville City Council has advised residents to move to higher ground if concerned.