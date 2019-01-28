A 32-year-old paramedic has died after the ambulance he was driving rolled over and hit a tree while on the way to a call out.

The Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic was responding to a "lights and siren" call when it crashed just west of Mackay around 8am on Monday.

"At around 8am, police were called to the scene following reports an ambulance had left the roadway, rolled several times and then hit a tree," Queensland Police said.

"The 32-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding crash."

The paramedic's own colleagues and friends tried to save him on what the Queensland Ambulance Service has described as one of its darkest days.

The paramedic suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

"You would not get any worse circumstances in a day's work than attending a colleague in such horrific circumstances," the Queensland Ambulance Service's Gerard Lawler said.

"Today is one of the saddest days in the history of the Queensland Ambulance Service."

Colleagues and friends have been offered counselling and time off to process their grief, as the ambulance service rallies to support those he has left behind.

The victim has been saving lives for almost a decade and was described as a diligent and professional worker.