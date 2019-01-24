Power has been restored to thousands of properties after SA's energy network was pushed to the brink as temperature records of up to 80 years tumbled across the state.

The mercury reached 46.6C at the city's West Tce station at 3.36pm, breaking the previous record of 46.1C, which was set on January 12, 1939, earning Adelaide the title of the hottest city on the planet, The Advertiser reports.

ADELAIDE RECORD. West Terrace has just cracked 46.2C at 1:42pm, after 130 years of records, beating its previous record of 46.1 on 12 January 1939 #heatwave pic.twitter.com/dDgBLkKCma — Bureau of Meteorology, South Australia (@BOM_SA) January 24, 2019

Twenty-eight suburbs and towns surpassed historic maximums, including Port Augusta, where the barometer reached a scorching 49.5C – the fourth-highest temperature recorded in SA – and Tarcoola, which broke its record for the second time in nine days, with 49.1C.

About 25,000 properties were without power at the peak of the outage on Thursday afternoon, as Adelaide's record-breaking heat took a toll on energy infrastructure.

About 15,000 properties in the western suburbs lost power when the Fulham Garden substation went down.

At 10pm, with temperatures at a scorching 44C and a cool change hours away, 20,228 customers were still without power.

Power was gradually restored from about 11pm on Thursday evening and into the early hours of Friday morning.

As of 5.30am (local time) on Friday, nearly 400 properties are still blacked out in the state.

SA Power Networks spokesman Paul Roberts said that 90 local street transformers had tripped in the heat, protecting dangerously hot transformers from significant damage.

"Like humans, electrical equipment's capacity to work reduces as it gets hotter," Mr Roberts said.

"Once equipment gets too hot protection devices will operate to prevent catastrophic damage.

"Our transformers have fuses that will respond to the transformer reaching load capacity, which reduces as the equipment heats. Much better the fuses operate than the transformer has a catastrophic failure.

"With the combination of record temperatures and potentially record loads we have been in unprecedented territory today.

"It was unbelievable to see temperatures over 35 degrees and the state electricity load still over 3000MW at about 10pm."

South Australia's fleet of diesel generators were fired up for the first time, amid tight power supplies here and in Victoria.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Brett Gage described SA's record-breaking day as "amazing" and said it was likely to be the hottest ever on average across the state.

He said temperatures were anywhere between 10C and 22C above average for this time of year.

Took the pup for a cooling bath to escape the #Adelaide heat. Look after all your pets in this weather. Lots of water and keep them inside in the cool if you can. @theTiser @G_Polychronis pic.twitter.com/QG6noLU2wE — Tim Dornin (@TimDornin) January 23, 2019

Other notable milestones for exceeding previous temperature records by more than 1.5C were Port Pirie (48.6C), Roseworthy (48.3C), Port Lincoln (48.3C), Edithburgh (47.9C), Kadina (47.9C), Kent Town (47.7C), Hindmarsh Island (46.8C), Stenhouse Bay (46.7C), Noarlunga (46.2C), Nuriootpa (46C) and Adelaide Airport (45.8C). Mt Lofty recorded its first day above 40C when the temperature reached 41.1C at 1.59pm. Its previous hottest day was 37.9C on January 28 last year.

A cool change moved across Adelaide on Thursday night, dropping temperatures back to the high 20s and low 30s over the Australia Day long weekend.

The extreme heat led to 65 people presenting at hospital emergency departments across the state with heat-related issues in the 48 hours to 8am on Thursday.

Hospital staff on Thursday offered to reschedule outpatient appointments for elderly patients who would have had to travel during the peak of the heatwave.

The South Australian Ambulance Service reported 39 heat-related call-outs between 8am and 2pm. Of those, 16 patients were taken to hospital.

An SAAS spokeswoman said that, while its workload was high because of the increasing number of call-outs, staff were coping.

Rest of Australia

SA Health chief medical officer Paddy Phillips said the heatwave will be worse than last week's, when some parts of the state recorded four days above 40C.

"In last week's heatwave we saw 69 people present to hospitals across the state with heat-related conditions and 31 of those were admitted," Prof Phillips said.

Forecaster Ms Wilson reckons there's relief in sight.

"For Adelaide, a southwesterly wind change will move through around midnight and temperatures should be cooler [today]," she said.

As was expected the extreme heat has shifted towards the southeast. The current temperatures again show the vast extent of this heat extending across the country, with large areas above 40 degrees. Take care heading home tonight. #heatwave #scorcher https://t.co/TmC85ZM3UL pic.twitter.com/WoZk7IU1yu — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) January 24, 2019

The Australia Day weekend should see temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s.

Victorians sweated through another hot day yesterday but it will be even hotter today.

Melbourne is forecast to climb past 40C.

Overnight, temperatures won't drop below 29C, making it the hottest night of the year so far, before a high of 43C tomorrow.

"The overnight minimum temperatures are nothing short of oppressive unfortunately," the BOM's Richard Russell said.

A cool change is expected late on Friday but it will bring with it wind gusts upwards of 80km/h and increased risk of fire. Thunderstorms are also expected.

Around Victoria, it will be even hotter. In Mildura, in northwest Victoria, temperatures are expected to reach 44C today and 46C tomorrow.

Around the country, the warm weather is continuing after the hottest December on record.

Hobart can expect a top of 27C ahead of 36C tomorrow.

In Canberra, temperatures will reach 33C today and stay hot for the next week. It will be 38C tomorrow and 39C on Australia Day.

Sydney'shottest day of the week will be Saturday, when the mercury hits 32C. Today will be 25C and tomorrow showers should clear for a top of 29C.

Brisbane's run of sunny summer days continues with highs of around 33C including on Australia Day and Darwin will reach 33C on the weekend.

Perth is experiencing dreary conditions that will clear for a run of hot weather next week. Australia Day in the west will be a pleasant 31C.

How Adelaide residents are coping

The soaring temperatures caused issues for Adelaide Metro ticket machines, which were damaged in the sun at exposed tram and train stations.

The machines were left temporarily out of order.

The heat also caused tram delays, which started between the Entertainment Centre and the Botanic Garden and spread to the rest of the system just before afternoon peak-hour.

Trains on the Seaford and Tonsley lines also experienced delays due to power issues.

Severe #heatwave conditions set to place the state under stress. Maree & Oak Valley set to bake at forecast 47°C, with the majority of the SA population in the 40°C plus range today. #Adelaide expecting 40°C, some regional centres even hotter, Port Augusta 45°C @SA_SES @SAHealth pic.twitter.com/g35xGvSToz — Bureau of Meteorology, South Australia (@BOM_SA) January 23, 2019

While some businesses struggled in the heat, one northern suburbs pub was conducting a roaring trade after linking their beer prices with the temperature.

The Red Lion Hotel, at Elizabeth North, offered free beer when the temperature exceeded 45C.

Exhausted publican Stephen Firth said he estimated almost 200 customers had come through the door and drained about 15 kegs of beer throughout the day.

"The free beers lasted a lot longer than we thought they would," he said.

"But there were a lot of $1 beers as well which kept customers pretty happy."

Staff and management of the pub are now discussing the future of the "beer-o-meter".

— with Michelle Etheridge