Detectives have pounced on an alleged serial masturbator who police say spent the past four years wandering the streets of Brisbane and performing indecent acts.

Queensland Police charged the 43-year-old Eatons Hills man yesterday afternoon following a lengthy investigation that spread across four years, involved Google Street View and dozens of victims.

Police allege the man's masturbation spree took place between 2015 to 2019 where a number of women reported seeing the man performing indecent acts up and down a quiet suburban street in Windsor.

He also allegedly spent his years performing similar indecent acts around Midmay St in Fairfield, Boundary St in West End and Gladstone Rd in Highgate Hill.

But the man's alleged behaviour came to an end yesterday afternoon when police charged him with 27 counts of indecent acts.

Officers are now appealing to the public for further information with a Queensland Police spokesman confirming the lengthy time frame could mean there are more victims.

The 43-year-old was known to wander one specific street in Windsor so often over the past four years he was even caught by the Google Street View car in July 2017.

While the Google photo does not depict the man performing an indecent act, Queensland Police released the picture of the Windsor street in the hopes the man's outfit may jog the memory of other potential victims.

The Brisbane man's van. Photo / Queensland Police

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, of proportionate build, around 180 centimetres tall, and with brown hair and blue eyes.

The police investigation is also centring on a white 2013 Hyundai iLoad van with ladders on its roof and a Brisbane Lions 2018 sticker on the rear window parked in any of those areas.

"It could be possible more offences have occurred over the extended time frame … what we're doing is appealing to the public to see if they notice the outfit and they might be able to piece together an incident," a QPS spokesman said.

"Given the time frame, it would be understandable if there were more victims."