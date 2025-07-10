Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Colombian soldier dies in ELN bomb attack using donkey

AFP
2 mins to read

The ELN carried out an attack using an "equine loaded with explosives" and sent it toward a platoon of soldiers in northwest Colombia, an official said. Photo / Getty Images

The ELN carried out an attack using an "equine loaded with explosives" and sent it toward a platoon of soldiers in northwest Colombia, an official said. Photo / Getty Images

A soldier died and two were wounded when a bomb that guerrilla fighters had attached to a donkey exploded in northwest Colombia, a local government official said.

The attack in Valdivia in Colombia’s Antioquia department was attributed to the ELN, with which the Government has suspended peace talks as the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World