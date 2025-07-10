The ELN carried out an attack using an "equine loaded with explosives" and sent it toward a platoon of soldiers in northwest Colombia, an official said. Photo / Getty Images

A soldier died and two were wounded when a bomb that guerrilla fighters had attached to a donkey exploded in northwest Colombia, a local government official said.

The attack in Valdivia in Colombia’s Antioquia department was attributed to the ELN, with which the Government has suspended peace talks as the conflict-torn South American country faces its worst violence in a decade.

The talks were frozen in January, when the ELN was blamed for over 100 deaths in raids near the border with Venezuela. The group has intensified its attacks on Colombia’s security forces since then.

Antioquia Governor Andres Julian Rendon announced the attack in a post on X, saying one officer was killed and two injured.

The attack was carried out using an “equine loaded with explosives” and sent toward a platoon of soldiers, he said.