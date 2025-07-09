France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo / AFP

Britain and France will declare that the two nations’ nuclear deterrents, while independent, can be co-ordinated and that they will jointly respond to any “extreme threat to Europe”, both countries said today.

The declaration, to be signed tonight NZT, will state that the respective deterrents of both countries remain under national control “but can be co-ordinated, and that there is no extreme threat to Europe that would not prompt a response by both nations”, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence and the French presidency said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron will sign the agreement as he wraps up his three-day state visit to the UK with a bilateral summit, where the allies will “reboot” defence ties with a focus on joint missile development and nuclear co-operation.

France’s leader and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-host the London summit, with the two sides also expected to discuss maintaining support for Ukraine and curbing undocumented cross-Channel immigration.

Ahead of the gathering, which follows two days of varied events spanning pomp and politics, trade and culture, France and Britain announced their “defence relationship” will be “refreshed”.