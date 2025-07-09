Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

The two powers are rebooting defence ties and will jointly respond to any ‘extreme threat to Europe’

AFP
2 mins to read

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo / AFP

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo / AFP

Britain and France will declare that the two nations’ nuclear deterrents, while independent, can be co-ordinated and that they will jointly respond to any “extreme threat to Europe”, both countries said today.

The declaration, to be signed tonight NZT, will state that the respective deterrents of both countries remain

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World