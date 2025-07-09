Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump’s allies said Comey posted an image on social media that amounted to a threat

By Michael S. Schmidt and Eileen Sullivan
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Former FBI director James Comey. Law enforcement tailed his car and tracked his cellphone, steps usually reserved for serious threats. Photo / Monica Jorge, the New York Times

Former FBI director James Comey. Law enforcement tailed his car and tracked his cellphone, steps usually reserved for serious threats. Photo / Monica Jorge, the New York Times

The Secret Service had former FBI Director James Comey followed by law enforcement authorities in unmarked cars and street clothes and tracked the location of his cellphone the day after he posted an image on social media in May.

United States President Donald Trump’s allies said the image

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World