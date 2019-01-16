If this isn't the most beautiful video you see today, you might actually be impossible to please.

A team of researchers and conservationists filmed their stunning encounter with a great white shark off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii.

The team has decided not to disclose the location, for public safety, but shared the incredible moment they were so close to the shark they could actually touch it.

The gentle giant kept tapping the boat. Photo / @JuanSharks @OneOceanDiving
The friendly giant can be seen approaching the divers and their boat, while the team was out surveying the shark population in the area.

Great whites are extremely rare in Hawaii and the team said it was an "extremely special" day for everyone involved.

So close. Photo / @JuanSharks @OneOceanDiving
"This individual may be one of the largest recorded and bears similar markings to 'Deep Blue', a shark I've studied in Isla Guadalupe, Mexico, where I've done most of my work with white sharks," researcher Ocean Ramsey said.

"This gentle giant swam up and brushed up against our boat repeatedly. There is a theory that large females come here when they are possibly pregnant trailing whales."

"There was a dead sperm whale in the area and we did observe her swimming over to it and eating it on a regular basis throughout the day. This is sharks' role in the ecosystem, to pick off the dead, dying, weak, wounded, sick, injured, etc there by keeping lower prophic levels healthy and in balance," the researcher explained.

So close they could actually touch the shark. Photo / @JuanSharks @OneOceanDiving
"Shark populations around Hawaii are unfortunately declining and there are currently no laws to protect sharks from being killed for any reason other than only for their fins," the One Ocean Diving team said.

"We study shark behaviour and we teach people how to avoid adverse interactions. Our research and work aims to help reduce shark related fatalities and educate others on the importance of sharks."

To keep up to date with the conservation work done by the researchers, follow oneoceandiving on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.