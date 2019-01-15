The crushing defeat of Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal make a deadline extension inevitable and a soft Brexit more likely.

Even a Brexit cancellation swims into view.

In her response after the 432 -202 vote, the British Prime Minister said she would hold cross-party talks on Brexit if she survives a motion of no confidence tomorrow tabled by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

She is expected to do so — Conservative MPs and Tory allies the DUP are highly unlikely to join Labour in voting against her and the Government. May also - crucially - has protection from her own side: After a failed no-confidence vote in her leadership last month, she can't be challenged as party leader for a year.

May said that she would return to the House of Commons next week with an alternative plan and would discuss any ideas from the cross-party talks with the EU.

The decision to hold talks with other parties is significant.

May's only way of getting some type of Brexit deal through is with the help of Labour MPs to counter the hardline Brexiteers.

She has previously resisted building support on the other side of the fence.

Before the vote, EU officials hinted that they expected Britain to request an extension to the Brexit deadline. That seems certain now.

MPs have just gained more clout in the Brexit battle.