Shocking dashcam footage has captured the moment a baby strapped to an unsecured car seat was flung out the car and on to the main road, with its mother unaware of what was unfolding.

The 2-year-old could be seen being falling out of the back door of the car and sliding along the road as the car turned a corner in Minnesota on Monday.

The terrifying incident was captured on Chad Cheddar Mock's dashcam as he was driving behind the mother's car at about 11.45am.

The seat carrying the child, dressed in a pink jacket and grey tights, miraculously landed on its side, protecting the her from hitting the ground.

Photo / Facebook

After falling out, the driver can be seen braking momentarily to close the door, before driving off unaware of what had unfolded.

When the door of the car was shut, the car drove off and left the little girl in the middle of the road.

Photo / Facebook

Chad Cheddar Mock, who captured the incident on his dashcam. Photo / Facebook

Mock was seen then jumping out of her car and trying to wave down the child's mother.

He then carried the child off the road before calling the ambulance.

Authorities examined the girl and found she was not injured.

Police said the toddler was properly buckled in but the car seat had not been fastened inside the car.

According to authorities, the girl's mother returned 20 minutes later when she realised her daughter and car seat was missing.