A Danish man has been found guilty of raping his daughter on his own wedding night, but says it was a case of mistaken identity.

The incident took place near Kolding, in southern Denmark, in August last year, during the 50-year-old man's wedding reception, the Daily Mail reported.

Before the bride and groom went to sleep, the daughter had passed out in their bedroom.

The father and daughter had been out of contact for several years, but had reconnected and he had invited her to his August wedding.

The court heard that the 20-year-old had become "very intoxicated" during the wedding celebrations. Family members had decided she would not be able to get to the accommodation where she was staying.

At 2.30am she was helped to the bridal suite by her father and another guest and put to bed. Ninety minutes later, the father went to sleep next to his daughter, with his new wife on the other side.

The man claims to not remember anything that may have taken place, and denies all allegations of rape and sexual misconduct.

Court documents seen by JydskeVestkysten state that between 4am and 4.45am, the man grabbed his daughter.

"When she asked him to stop and tried to sit up, he pushed her hard in the chest," documents state.

"After this, while she was on her back, he forced sexual intercourse despite her begging him to stop several times.'

Prosecutors told the court in Kolding the 20-year-old had been unable to defend herself due to intoxication.

Days later the man apologised in text messages to the woman, saying he had mistaken her for his wife.

"I think we should cease all contact," the daughter wrote, according to Ekstrabladet.

"What you have subjected me to is something I cannot accept. I asked you nicely to stop and you continued. I shouted, you continued, I hit you, you continued."

"I'm sorry," the man replied. "It was a mistake. I'm sorry. I thought it was [wife's name]. Can't we try to stay in touch? I'm sorry."

The unnamed 50-year-old man has been found guilty of rape, and jailed for two years and six months.

Where to get help:

• If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

• If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the confidential crisis helpline Safe to Talk on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334.

• Alternatively contact your local police station

• If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.