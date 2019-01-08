United States: A Russian lawyer who President Donald Trump's son believed was peddling dirt on Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign worked with a Russian government official to deceive an American court in an unrelated civil case, federal prosecutors in New York said. Natalya Veselnitskaya was indicted on one count of obstruction of justice after prosecutors said she teamed up with a senior Russian prosecutor and submitted deceptive declarations in a civil proceeding involving a Russian tax refund fraud scheme. The indictment, though unrelated to Russian election interference, is the first filed against a participant of a Trump Tower meeting at which the President's son expected to receive damaging information about Clinton. It also is the first time US prosecutors have directly connected Veselnitskaya to the Russian Government. Veselnitskaya was the key participant in the June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump jnr and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner that was described to Trump jnr as part of a Russian government effort to help his father's campaign. Special counsel spokesman Peter Carr declined to say if Robert Mueller's team was involved in the Veselnitskaya case or if the office had referred the matter to prosecutors in New York.

France: French government ministers have criticised a public fundraising drive for a former boxing champion who was seen on video appearing to punch police officers during the most recent yellow vest protest in Paris. Online platform Leetchi said that donors pledged over €100,000 to support Christophe Dettinger and the money would be used to pay legal fees. Leetchi later closed the fund after prominent ministers in French President Emmanuel Macron's Government expressed outrage. Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa told France Info radio the fundraiser was "illegal" because "it backs a criminal act, that is to say, gratuitous violence". The 37-year-old Dettinger was taken into custody yesterday. A parallel fund was launched to support injured police officers.

Space: An asteroid-circling spacecraft has captured a cool snapshot of home. Nasa's Osiris-Rex spacecraft took the picture days before going into orbit around asteroid Bennu on New Year's Eve. The tiny asteroid — barely 500m across — appears as a big bright blob in the long-exposure photo. And 110 million km away, Earth appears as a white dot, with the moon an even smaller dot but still clearly visible. Osiris-Rex is the first spacecraft to orbit such a small celestial body, and from such a close distance — about 1600m out. Next year, Osiris-Rex will attempt to gather some samples from the carbon-rich asteroid, for return to Earth in 2023. Osiris-Rex launched from Florida in 2016.

The asteroid Bennu, top right, and the Earth and moon, bottom left. Photo / Nasa, AP

Iran: The family of a US Navy veteran says he has been held in Iran since July. The New York Times reported that Michael White was detained while visiting his Iranian girlfriend. His mother, Joanne White, told the newspaper she had filed a missing person report with the State Department in July. She says US officials told her three weeks ago that her son is alive and being held in an Iranian prison.

Advertisement

Mexico: The Mexican Government has pledged to put guards at some 370 illegal crossing points along the country's southern border with Guatemala. The crossings "will be guarded and controlled to prevent the entry of undocumented people," Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said. Currently, migrants cross along almost the entire length of the Usumacinta and Suchiate rivers that separate the two countries.



Two months after Bandit the cat went missing in Michigan, he was found more than 1,000 miles away in Florida! https://t.co/FGCH8YU57M — WNDU (@WNDU) January 8, 2019



United States: A cat who went missing from suburban Detroit for two months turned up more than 1600km away in Florida. Dearborn resident Judy Sanborn was shocked when she received a call in December from BluePearl pet hospital in Tampa, the Detroit Free Press reported. Staff told her they had her 2 1/2-year-old tabby named Bandit. Staff told Sanborn that a local resident had found the cat, who'd been identified through his microchip. Sanborn guesses he hitched a ride on a moving vehicle or was found by someone in Michigan on their way to Florida. Sanborn joked that she hopes Bandit isn't disappointed to go from sunny Florida to Michigan's cold. Bandit is set to catch a return flight to Michigan this week.

Turkey: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused US national security adviser John Bolton of making "a very serious mistake" by demanding that Ankara guarantee the safety of Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria before the US withdraws its troops from the war-torn country. A strained morning of negotiation in Turkey ended without assurances of protection for forces that fought alongside US troops against Isis (Islamic State), and indeed brought them fresh new threats from Turkey. The diplomatic setback raised fresh questions about how the US would protect its anti-Isis allies and about the pace of the drawdown of US forces in Syria.



The Salisbury home of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is to be dismantled, with the roof completely removed by military teams in the wake of the Novichok attack as decontamination work continues.@wiltscouncil expects the work to take up to four months. pic.twitter.com/5dQZMHOYw2 — BBC Wiltshire (@BBCWiltshire) January 8, 2019



Britain: British military specialists plan to remove the roof of the house where a former Russian spy and his daughter were exposed to the deadly nerve agent Novichok. The Wiltshire Council has written to neighbours of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the city of Salisbury warning them of extensive decontamination work. The Skripals collapsed on March 5, but survived the poisoning, which Britain blames on the Russian Government. Officials say the deep clean of the roof area may take up to four months. They added that materials from the house will be wrapped and sealed on site and then safely disposed of.

United States: A master hunting guide from Alaska had his license revoked for life after pleading guilty to using employees on snowmobiles to herd grizzly bears toward clients. Alaska State Troopers say in a statement that Brian Simpson of Fairbanks was charged in 2017 with two counts of "aiding in the commission of a violation" by using the employees on snowmobiles to force the grizzlies toward his clients north of Nome. Troopers say Simpson was also fined US$35,000 and received a year of probation.



- AP