Police in Perth, Western Australia, responded to a callout after a passerby heard a child screaming while a man shouted "why don't you die?" inside a house.

When multiple officers arrived at the scene, in suburban Perth, they found that it turns out the man was screaming "why don't you die?" at a spider that he admitted to being terrified of.

The man is said to have a "serious fear" of spiders and was trying to kill one inside his home.

He apologised to police for the concern his screaming caused.

A screenshot of the police log of the incident was posted on Twitter by the officers but has since been deleted.

"Caller walked past the AA and heard a male screaming out 'Why don't you die' – repeatedly," the log read. "The toddler inside was screaming ... caller doesn't know them, but has seen them a few times when walking".

"Police spoke with all parties who advised that husband had only been trying to kill a spider (has serious fear of spiders). Apologised for inconvenience to police.

"No injuries sighted (except to spider). No further police involvement required."