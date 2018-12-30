A case in which a Buddhist monk was given a traffic ticket for driving in a ritual robe that allegedly interfered with his safe driving has caused a stir in Japan.

The monk and his sect oppose such clothing regulations, saying the rules would stop their daily activities, the Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.

The incident turns on prefectural traffic regulations, which prohibit driving in clothing that could affect safe driving. However, many monks drive in their robes on a daily basis.

The monk who was given the ticket has refused to pay the penalty, saying such regulations would stop him from carrying out his memorial services.

According to the Fukui prefectural police and the monk, who is in his 40s, he was stopped by a police officer while he was driving in Fukui prefecture shortly after 10am on September 16. The officer reportedly told him, "You can't drive in that kimono" and gave him a traffic violation ticket. The violation written on the ticket was "driving in kimono that could affect safe driving". The monk was fined ¥6000 ($81).

The monk was on his way to a Buddhist memorial service and was clad in a monastic robe that falls below the knees. He said he had driven in such attire for 20 years, but he had never been given a ticket before.

The prefecture's traffic laws prohibit driving in clothes that may affect safe driving. The police officer is believed to have judged that the sleeves and length of the monk's robes would affect his driving.

However, an official at the prefecture's traffic enforcement division added to the confusion surrounding the regulations when he said, "Not all Buddhist monk robes are subject to the violation."

The monk says he has consulted with the Jodo Shinshu Hongwanji-ha sect based at Nishi Hongwanji temple, to which he belongs, regarding the matter, as well as a lawyer. He has not paid the fine or responded to a subsequent demand. If he does not pay the penalty, the case could go to trial.

The sect said the regulation is a challenge to monks' activities, and thus it is unacceptable.

- Japan News-Yomiuri