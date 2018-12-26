Shocking footage has emerged of an alleged thief's getaway plot being foiled as shoppers smash shopping trollies and block the man's escape.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the alleged thief drove his car directly at pedestrians at a Tesco supermarket in a bid to get away.

The man allegedly stole alcohol from the UK supermarket before attempting to flee.

In footage uploaded to social media, shoppers can be seen stopping the man from getting away by ramming shopping trolleys into his car while another smashed the blue Citroen C3 up with a metal bar.

During the incident, two pedestrians were run down by the car.

One of the car's wing mirrors was knocked off and its doors and side panels damaged.

The incident happened at the Tesco store on Rickmansworth, England on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

"It's believed the driver and passenger were involved in an incident inside the store moments before the collision, where a person was challenged by the store's security after attempting to steal alcohol," Hertfordshire police said.

"Officers are continuing to work to locate the vehicle and its occupants."

It is understood a shopper's back was broken.