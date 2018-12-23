A tsunami apparently caused by undersea landslides from a volcanic island killed at least 20 people after the waves hit the coast around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, the government reported.

Another 165 people were hurt and dozens of buildings damaged Saturday night, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

The Meteorology and Geophysics agency in a separate statement said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the Krakatau volcano, which last erupted in October.

"I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20m (inland," Øystein Lund Andersen wrote on Facebook. He said he was taking pictures of the volcano when he suddenly saw a big wave come toward him.

Yesterday evening disaster striked on my family trip to the coast of West-Java (Anyer) -when we got hit by tsunami... Posted by Øystein Lund Andersen on Saturday, 22 December 2018

"Next wave entered the hotel area where I was staying and downed cars on the road behind it. Managed to evacuate with my family to higher ground trough forest paths and villages, where we are taken care of (by) the locals. Were unharmed, thankfully."

A tweet hours beforehand from Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, who works at the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, said that the water rushing into buildings was not a tsunami, but just a high tide caused by a the full moon.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has deleted tweets including this one saying 'This is not a tsunami. Nor is it caused by the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau. But the tide is due to the full moon.'

His next tweet, since deleted, urged people not to evacuate to the hills, even though images showed surges of water.

The Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.

Footage posted by the head of the disaster management agency showed the aftermath of flooded streets and an overturned car.

In September, at least 832 people were killed by a quake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu on the island of Sulawesi, which is just east of Borneo.

On Boxing Day in 2004 a tsunami generated by a 9.1-9.3 magnitude undersea megathrust earthquake killed an estimated 227,898 people in 14 countries.

It was caused by a rupture along the fault between the Burma Plate and the Indian Plate, with an epicentre off the west coast of northern Sumatra. A series of large tsunamis up to 30m high were created by the underwater seismic activity that became known collectively as the Boxing Day tsunamis.

Communities along the surrounding coasts of the Indian Ocean were seriously affected, and the Indonesian city of Banda Aceh reported the largest number of victims.

The earthquake was one of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history, and the third largest ever recorded. It had the longest duration of faulting ever observed, between eight and 10 minutes.

- AP