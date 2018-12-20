A mother in the US has been arrested after authorities found her two young boys watching Home Alone while actually being left home alone while she was at work.

According to the Muncie Star Press, Indiana police received an anonymous call about the 7-year-old and 4-year-old brothers being left home alone on Tuesday.

When the officer arrived, the brothers were watching Home Alone, the 1990 holiday classic about a child being accidentally left home alone while his family goes away for Christmas.

When the older boy noticed the police officer outside he shouted "it's the police!" before calling his aunty to inform her they were outside and he was scared.

Advertisement

The aunt rushed over and persuaded the boys to open the door.

The police officer reportedly gave the youngsters toys as a distraction while contacting the mother.

WRTV reported police contacted the kids' mother at work, who told them she was unable to get a babysitter.

The 25-year-old mother, Taylor Cumings, had told her oldest son to stay home from school to watch over the younger child who was sick, something she has done in the past.

Taylor Cumings. Photo / Police

The mother was arrested and charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent. Both boys were placed into the care of their aunt.

Readers flocked to social media to poke fun at the incident.

One person joked saying: "The arresting officer was taken to the hospital with burns to his hand, a sprained ankle and a concussion", in reference to a scene in Home Alone.

Another added: "This is ridiculous. Home Alone was my babysitter as a kid."