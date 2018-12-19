A Canadian man has made headlines after stealing a car and then returning it to its owner with a full tank of petrol.

Nova Scotia police said a woman reported her vechile as stolen from a shopping centre car park.

She said she had parked her car near an identical vehicle and, once she was done shopping, her car was gone.

The theft turned out to be accidental. The man came forward and explained he got in the wrong car and drove off.

He said, surprisingly, his key fob managed to unlock the other car and even start the engine.

Once the man realised he was in the wrong car, he stopped to fill it up with petrol, and returned it to its rightful owner.

The owner reimbursed the man for the petrol, thus concluding the nicest "robbery" story ever.