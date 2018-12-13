The leader of a political party on South Africa is calling on people to kill white women and children, all because of a row over the taxi industry.

Andile Mngxitama, president of Black First Land First (BLF), spoke at a rally last weekend in in Potchefstroom near Johannesburg, where he urged the crowd to kill white people, their children and their pets.

"For each one person that is being killed by the taxi industry, we will kill five white people," he said.

"For every one black person we will kill five white people.

"You kill one of us we will five of you. We'll kill their women, we'll kill their children, we'll kill anything we find in our way."

He continued exchanging chants with the crowd calling on the death of white people.

"We'll kill their children, we'll kill their women, we'll kill their dogs, we'll kill their cats, we'll kill anything," he says at one point.

Black Land First (BLF) members led by Andile Mngxitama and Zanele Lwaini protests outside MiWay Insurance headquarters. Photo / Getty Images

He has since argued that his comments were taken out of context.

Mngxitama says he was responding to comments made by billionaire Johann Rupert about the taxi industry.

Rupert, a supporter of the taxi industry, said in a radio interview recently that if "those red guys come" they should remember he had his "own army".

However, Rupert was speaking in political terms, not in terms of race.

"Johann Rupert sits there with absolute arrogance claiming he has a private militia that he can unleash," Mngxitama said in an interview.