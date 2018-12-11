British Prime Minster Theresa May is refusing to comment on renewed speculation that Conservative Party rivals are about to trigger a leadership challenge.
Some pro-Brexit Conservatives say May's opponents have reached the threshold of letters from 48 Conservative MPs needed to obtain a no-confidence vote.
If May lost, she would be replaced.
The claim has been made prematurely before, but anger with May has mounted over her handling of Brexit.
The speculation came as May visited European capitals today seeking changes to a proposed divorce deal with the European Union so she can get it through Parliament.
Asked if she had been told whether the threshold had been reached, May said: "No, I have been here in Europe dealing with the issue I have promised Parliament I would be dealing with".
- AP