Hearing that SirGraham Brady has asked to see the PM after #pmqs tmrw, and multiple sources, including senior tories and a cabinet minister, telling us tonight they believe the threshold of 48 letters has been reached - v unlikely to be any confirmation until tomorrow — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 11, 2018

I said on @itvnews that predicting when @theresa_may goes is mug’s game. But someone I actually trust in all this tells me the 48 letters threshold for no-confidence vote In her by Tory MPs has been passed. Might be wrong. And I might be a prize mug. But thought I should mention — Robert Peston (@Peston) December 11, 2018



British Prime Minster Theresa May is refusing to comment on renewed speculation that Conservative Party rivals are about to trigger a leadership challenge.

Some pro-Brexit Conservatives say May's opponents have reached the threshold of letters from 48 Conservative MPs needed to obtain a no-confidence vote.

If May lost, she would be replaced.

The claim has been made prematurely before, but anger with May has mounted over her handling of Brexit.

The speculation came as May visited European capitals today seeking changes to a proposed divorce deal with the European Union so she can get it through Parliament.

Asked if she had been told whether the threshold had been reached, May said: "No, I have been here in Europe dealing with the issue I have promised Parliament I would be dealing with".

- AP