Police in Canada have had a bizarre run-in with a member of the public after an impaired driver handed them a hamburger instead of his driver's licence.

Vancouver Constable Cody Lapierre said a man was pulled over on Friday night after driving erratically.

According to police, the driver almost struck an officer on his approach.

Lapierre said the man was so impaired he could not provide a breath sample.

During our roadblock tonight one impaired tried to give his hamburger to our member instead of this drivers licence. He was so impaired he could not provide a sample #roadsafety — VicPD Traffic (@vicpdtraffic) December 8, 2018

Locals took to social media to thank police for protecting the roads, while poking fun at the impaired driver.

"No quite sure what to say about this one except that - VicPD has arrested the Hamburglar," one person wrote.

Another said: "Drugs or alcohol? Normally I'd assume alcohol, but with the hamburger drivers licence it's a tough call."