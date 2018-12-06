A retiree discovers he is terminally ill and decides to sell drugs to pay for his funeral and to have something to leave behind for his loved ones.

No, it's not a sexagenarian sequel to Breaking Bad, but instead the legal defence of a 61-year-old retiree from Italy, according to NBC News.

The retiree was arrested near the city of Bergamo with drugs in tubes meant to carry vitamin C tablets — and $1000 cash

"It didn't surprise us that much," an anonymous officer involved in the case told NBC News.

"The other day we arrested a 71-year-old man with a kilogram of cocaine, and we have even seen mothers hiding drugs in their babies' strollers."

The unnamed man has been released on bail.