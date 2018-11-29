Two children were shot in a car in front of University Of Mississippi Medical Centre sparking an active shooter threat.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis told Clarion Ledger two children, aged 1 and 3, were shot while in a car in front of UMMC.

The woman in the car grabbed the children and ran into UMMC for treatment, Davis said.

Both children are alive, but their condition isn't known.

The incident sparked reports of an active shooter event at the medical training facility and hospital, Davis said.

There’s an active shooter situation at UMMC. This is a text message forwarded to me by an employee that all employees received pic.twitter.com/y9v8yQhdD3 — Mike Sands (@Mike_Sands) November 29, 2018

Ruth Cummins, a spokeswoman for UMMC, said hospital officials don't yet have details on what happened.

- More to come