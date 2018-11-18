The tally of injured in assaults, fights, and stabbings during France's "yellow vest" protests against fuel price hikes has jumped to more than 400.

Fourteen of the injured were in a serious condition as the demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron, the French President, went into their second day, the Daily Telegraph reports.

One person died yesterday during the protests, for which people are wearing high-visibility yellow vests and setting up road blocks across the country.

Of the 409 injured, 28 are members of the police and fire brigade, said Christophe Castaner, the Interior Minister.

About 3500 of the estimated 288,000 people who took part in the protests stayed out overnight to continue demonstrating.

"Last night was restive... There were assaults, fights, stabbings," Castaner told RTL radio. "There were fights among 'yellow vest' protesters. There was a lot of alcohol at certain venues, which led to this idiotic behaviour."

Demonstrations were continuing at about 150 locations countrywide, said Castaner.

A protester was killed when a panicked motorist accidentally rammed one of the hundreds of roadblocks.

Diesel and petrol price rises, which are due to come into force in January, are part of Macron's bid to wean France off fossil fuels.

Diesel is set to go up by NZ10c a litre, and petrol by 4c. Diesel vehicle owners, still a majority in France, feel betrayed after decades of the state encouraging diesel engines.

Many French see the fuel hikes as emblematic of Macron's presidency, which they view as disconnected from day-to-day economic difficulties and designed to help the rich.

The weekend's protest came as a new opinion poll showed that Macron's popularity has dropped to just 25 per cent.

The IFOP poll showed an overall drop of four points in November from the previous month, with only 4 per cent of respondents saying they were "very satisfied" with the president's performance, while 21 per cent were "mostly satisfied."