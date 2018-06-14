Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is said to be spewing out green crystals in the lava flow.

Locals have spotted green gems near their homes since the volcano began erupting more than a month ago.

The green minerals are olivine, as Mashable explained.

Twitter users have been sharing photos of the little gems, which are fairly common and, in large quantities, can turn Hawaii's beaches green.

Friends of mine live in Hawaii, right next to the area impacted by the most recent lava flows. In the midst of the destruction nearby & stress of the unknown, they woke up to this - tiny pieces of olivine all over the ground. It is literally raining gems. Nature is truly amazing. pic.twitter.com/inJWxOp66t — Erin Jordan (@ErinJordan_WX) June 11, 2018

The crystals reportedly are from violently ejected lava blobs and separate from the lava flow.

Because most roads in Hawaii are made up of ground-up olivine-rich lava rock, it is not uncommon to see olivine on the ground on the island.

The tiny green gems have reportedly been created deep underground inside the volcano, a long time ago.

Other crystals can also be found on the ground in Hawaii as a result of the eruption, which began more than a month ago.